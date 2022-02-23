HSE spends over €1m providing GP services to Inis Oirr/Inis Meain over past 3 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has spent more than €1m providing GP services to Inis Oirr and Inis Meáin over the past 3 and a half years.

Despite a long-running recruitment campaign to fill the position, there continues to be a reliance on doctors employed through a locum agency.

The matter was raised at this months meeting of the HSE Health Forum West by Councillor Daithi Ó’ Cualáin.

He wanted to know what areas in Galway have vacant GP positions and for how long, as well as what efforts are being made to fill the positions.

Topping the list are Inis Oirr and Inis Meáin, which have been covered by locum GP’s for the past 3 years and 5 months.

The total paid by Community Healthcare West for that period – €1.1m.

The post has been advertised on six occassions without success – the last attempt was October of last year, and there’ll be another campaign in October coming.

There’s a similar situation in Oughterard, where a position is vacant for 2 years and 8 months – despite eight seperate attempts to fill the position.

Elsewhere, in Clifden, a post has been vacant for 2 years and 4 months – though discussions are currently ongoing with a successful candidate.

It’s a similar story for Inishboffin/Inishturk, which have been without a doctor for 2 years and 2 months – but discussions are now also taking place with a successful candidate.

Kilconnell has been without a permanent GP for a year, with the post being advertised on five occasions with no success.