HSE set to address Oireachtas committee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE will today raise concerns about whether the health service is capable of dealing with another wave of Covid-19 cases.

It will tell a special Oireachtas committee that many public hospitals are ‘not fit for purpose’.

The HSE will say it’s not capable of providing the safe distancing needed to protect against the spread of the virus.

Two new cases of COVID 19 have been confirmed in Galway bringing the total number of cases to 480.

One more person has died from the virus and there are 77 new confirmed cases nationwide.