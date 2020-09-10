HSE seeks further time to develop radiation oncology centre at UHG

Further time is being sought to develop a radiation oncology centre at UHG, which was first approved 5 years ago.

The project would see the demolition of the former psychiatric unit and link corridor to the paediatric unit and the construction of a three-storey radiation oncology centre.

There would also be a reconfiguration of the existing public car park to the north of the proposed building with 43 existing car spaces maintained.

The project initially secured approval in July 2015 subject to conditions.

City planners are due to make a decision on the request for an extension of time in late October.