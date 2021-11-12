HSE secures planning approval for new outpatients department and cystic fibrosis unit at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has secured planning approval to build a new outpatients department and an adult cystic fibrosis outpatients building at Merlin Park Hospital.

The development includes a two-storey outpatients department and an adjacent single storey adult cystic fibrosis outpatients unit.

It also provides for 88 parking spaces, bicycle parking, pedestrian footpaths, lighting and associated signage and landscaping.

City planners have attached 20 conditions.

One states a revised mobility management plan is to be submitted for the campus.

The HSE is also to liaise with the city council on proposed restrictions for traffic avoidance at Merlin Lane and the hours the restrictions would be in place.

The HSE says the project will be tendered through the public procurement process to appoint the main building contractor.

It would then progress to the construction phase in 2022 with a view to having the new facilities ready for operation in early 2023.