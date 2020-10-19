HSE secures more time to develop radiation oncology centre at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further time has been granted to develop a radiation oncology centre at UHG, which was first approved five years ago.

The project would see the demolition of the former psychiatric unit and link corridor to the paediatric unit and the construction of a three-storey radiation oncology centre.

There would also be a reconfiguration of the existing public car park to the north of the proposed building with 43 existing car spaces maintained.

The project initially secured approval in August 2015 subject to conditions.

City planners have granted further time to progress the development.

This will expire in August 2025.