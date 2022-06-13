HSE says staffing issues to blame for closure of major gynecology ward at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says a major gynecology ward at UHG has been closed since March due to staffing issues.

In a response to Deputy Catherine Connolly, it has confirmed that St. Monica’s Ward has been closed since March 23rd due to low staffing levels within the ward and the department.

However, it says all gynaceology patients are being cared for on St Angela’s postnatal ward where 8 beds have been ring-fenced.

It adds there have been no gynaecology services cancelled due to ward closure or bed capacity issues.

The HSE says planning is ongoing to reopen some capacity on St Monica’s Ward and recruitment efforts are continuing amid challenges such as an international shortage of midwives.

Deputy Connolly says more clarity is needed from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.