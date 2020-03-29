HSE says peak of Covid-19 pandemic to arrive mid-April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland could be in less than two weeks.

It’s predicting the number of cases here could reach its height between the 10th and 14th of April.

So far, over 2,400 people have tested positive in the Republic – including 63 confirmed cases in Galway.

The HSE has today unveiled plans to turn the Citywest convention complex in Dublin into a healthcare facility for Covid 19 patients.

The new care centre will house around 1,100 people who need treatment or are a confirmed case.

People who are awaiting a test result will be housed there too when they can’t self-isolate at home.

However, the HSE’s Anne O’Connor says it’s not for people who need critical care.