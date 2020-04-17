HSE says only one COVID-19 test centre now needed in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is now only one COVID-19 test centre needed in Galway, according to Community Healthcare West.

The one test centre still open, of the original four operating, is Galway Airport in Carnmore.

The LE James Joyce naval ship in Galway port is the latest test centre to be stepped down as a Community Testing Centre. It’s due to depart Galway port shortly.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news the HSE says that thanks to the huge efforts of all staff involved, they are up-to-date on COVID-19 testing referrals.

The health authority says the waiting time to be offered an appointment for a COVID-19 test is under 24 hours.

Community Healthcare West has re-assured the public that if at any stage they need to increase capacity, the Renmore and Craughwell Community Testing Centres are ready to be stepped up again.