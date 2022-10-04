HSE says it’s on track to deliver X-Ray services at Tuam Primary Care Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The HSE has confirmed it’s still on track to deliver X-Ray services at Tuam Primary Care Centre early next year.

A meeting of the Health Forum West this week heard it continues to work with a Public/Private Partnership Company with plans to commence works towards the end of the year.

All going well, the X-Ray and Diagnostics service will be operational by the second quarter of next year.

Councillor Donagh Killilea says it’s a very important development for the people of North Galway,