HSE says COVID-19 infection rate in West now comparable to peak of second wave

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says COVID-19 infection rates in Galway and across the West are now at levels comparable to the peak of the second wave last Autumn.

Galway’s 14 day infection rate stands at 465 per 100 thousand in population as case numbers continue to fall.

The HSE West has recorded a fall in case numbers in Galway and across the west in the last week.

Galway’s 14 day infection rate stands at 465, Mayo has a rate of 619 and Roscommon has a rate of 232.

2,054 tests were carried out at Galway’s bases in Carnmore and NUIG over the last week, with 864 tests carried out in Mayo and 340 completed in Roscommon.

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health at the HSE West says recent case numbers represent the levels of infection comparable to the peak of wave two.

She warns that although the Galway public has achieved a lot in recent weeks, there is further to go and people must continue to work from home and stay home if at all possible.