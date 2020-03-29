HSE says 88 in intensive care nationwide – but hospital ICUs coping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed there are 88 people in intensive care due to coronavirus but no hospital has reached its ICU capacity.

Over 2,400 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland but up to 80 percent of cases do not need hospitalisation.

36 people with the virus have also died since the outbreak began.

Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, Anne O’Connor, says new clinical hubs will also be set up this week to help those with Covid-19 symptoms.

They will not be walk-in centres, but will be clinical hubs staffed by GP’s and nurses who will see people by referral.

The announcement follows confirmation that 2 thousand extra beds will be made available to the health service from private hospitals.

They will be operating as public facilities for the duration of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is suggesting this should be an opportunity for Ireland to have a fully public system.