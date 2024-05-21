Galway Bay FM

Deal reached between HSE and County Council for sale of Grove House Site in Gort

A deal has been reached between the HSE and Galway County Council for the sale of the Grove House Site in Gort.

Fianna Fáil Gort-Kinvara area Councillor Gerry Finnerty has confirmed the HSE’s intention to accept an offer from the council.

The building was previously used for mental health services, but was sold to the HSE and has since fallen into disrepair due to a lack of use.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Councillor Finnerty says it’s positive the building will be used for housing:

