Galway Bay FM

19 December 2023

~1 minutes read

HSE rolls out free mobile X-ray service in Galway for older people

Share story:
HSE rolls out free mobile X-ray service in Galway for older people

The HSE has rolled out a free mobile X-ray service in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to reduce the number of older people having to attend Emergency Departments

The service will be carried out in both public and private nursing homes, community facilties and in their homes on a phased basis.

Patients need a GP referral, but do not need a medical card to avail of the service.

Des Mulligan, Head of Older Person’s Services at HSE Community Healthcare West says this will be more convenient for older people:

Share story:

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in investigation into Rosscahill fire

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in the investigation into Rosscahill fire A major criminal investigatio...

Fianna Fáil leader makes it clear he doesn't agree with comments on refugee intake made by his Cllrs Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh

The Tánaiste says he doesn’t agree with comments made by a Connemara councillor from his party that “the inn is full”. Fianna FáilR...

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery has been stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge. The incident took place just after 11 yesterday morning at the premises ...

Tuam artist designs President Higgins' Christmas Card

An artist and graphic designer from Tuam has designed this year’s Christmas Card for President Michael D. Higgins. Michael O’Dwyer was asked p...