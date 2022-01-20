HSE reverses decision to outsource catering facilities at St Francis Home in Newcastle

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom- The HSE has reversed its decision to outsource catering facilities at St. Francis Home in Newcastle to a private company.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says the decision was initially taken as the space was needed to facilitate additional staff in primary care.

She argues the decision to close an essential and award-winning service to solve an accommodation problem would be completely unacceptable.

Deputy Connolly cites the long history of the centre providing high-quality meals to those attending the daycare centre, as well as the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service at Merlin Park.

The HSE has now confirmed the catering service will remain in-house, though it will now operate from a site in Merlin Park.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway West Deputy Connolly says it’s a vital service and we cannot afford to lose it.