22 May 2024

HSE reps to attend Loughrea meeting on reopening of Day Care Centre

Representatives from the HSE are expected to attend a public meeting in Loughrea tomorrow in relation to the reopening of the local Day Care Centre.

The aim is to provide people with an update on the current position of the purpose-built Seven Springs Day Care Centre.

The centre closed during COVID-19, and in March of this year, the HSE committed to reopening the centre.

The Concerned Citizens Group is hosting the meeting in the Temperance Hall at 8:30 tomorrow evening.

