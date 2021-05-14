HSE ransomware attack having severe impact on services at UHG, and at Merlin Park and Portiuncula hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems is having considerable impact on services at University Hospital Galway, and at Merlin Park and Portiuncula hospitals

All outpatient x-ray, CT and MRI appointments are cancelled while at UHG radiotherapy appointments have been cancelled. In addition to the IT systems, some telephone systems are also affected.

Outpatient, chemotherapy and maternity appointments are continuing as normal and patients should attend their appointments. Where appointments are cancelled, patients are contacted directly.

Patients can expect delays in all clinics and in the Emergency Department today as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds are time consuming.

The HSE is asking patients not to attend the ED if their health problem is not urgent.