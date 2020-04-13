HSE plans to clear backlog of Covid-19 tests by end of this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE plan to clear the backlog of Covid-19 tests by the end of this week.

At it’s largest point, there was a build-up of around 35,000 tests to be analysed – which is now at 11,000.

Currently across the country, the death toll stands at 334 – while the total number of positive cases in the Republic is 9,655, including 178 cases in Galway.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says they hope to be up-to-date by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, experts have said Ireland is going in the right direction in flattening the curve.

However, the HSE says the uncertain future means when the current restrictions can be lifted remains unknown.