HSE officials to facilitate meeting on funding crisis at GAP

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HSE officials have agreed to attend a meeting with public representatives in relation to the ongoing funding crisis at Galway Autism Partnership.

The matter was raised at the HSE Regional Health Forum West where it was revealed the organisation received only €3,800 in respite funding this year.

The group also received €5,000 through the National Lottery small grant scheme administered through the HSE.

Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade told the forum that a public meeting held last night to discuss the crisis in funding was one of the most difficult she has attended in her political career.

She described the meeting as very emotive as parents stressed the importance of the service and the importance of early intervention.

The meeting heard that GAP requires funding of €75 thousand or will face closure at year end.

Councillor Hoade said family members and 100 volunteers are working to fundraise but will never manage to reach the targets needed and sustain a funding stream.

Chief Officer Tony Canavan told the meeting he is acutely aware of the work of such agencies and the HSE values the contributions of organisations such as GAP.

He committed to facilitating a meeting to discuss the situation with Oireachtas members before Christmas.