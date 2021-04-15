HSE officials hope to double pace of vaccination at Ballybrit base in coming weeks

print

Senior HSE officials managing the vaccination base at Ballybrit are ready to double the pace of vaccinations in the coming weeks.

The centre reopened yesterday after pausing on Tuesday to regroup.

The centre is also operational today focusing on second doses of Pfizer and the fire doses of Astrazeneca for the group four high risk in the age group of 60 to 69.

The base will close tomorrow for a remodelling effort and will open again on Monday.

Paul Hooton, Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Saolta Hospital Group told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks he hopes to double the pace of vaccination in the coming weeks.

