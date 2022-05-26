HSE official says planned new ED at UHG not likely to reach target of 2026

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A HSE Senior official says he doesn’t see the planned new emergency department at UHG reaching completion by 2026.

The long awaited project, which also includes a women and children’s development, was debated at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West where councillorDeclan McDonnell asked if a previously promised date was now realistic.

The meeting heard the project is now going through the internal HSE process, with a view to get it through that step in June.

It would then go to the Department of Health and later Public Expenditure and Reform.

Joe Hoare of HSE Estates said the scale is significant and while he doesn’t feel it will reach completion by 2026, it’s hoped it would be underway in terms of construction.

Councillor McDonnell says it’s desperately needed in Galway and the wider region: