HSE official moves to commend Galway public on embracing challenge to slow spread of COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE Director of Public Health for the West has moved to commend the Galway public for its efforts in embracing the challenge to adhere to restrictoins and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Breda Smyth says huge efforts have been made to reduce movements and contacts which has protected the city and county population and the vulnerable members of Galway society.

It comes as Galway’s 14 day incidence rate now stands at 145, a reduction from 283 last week.

There has also been a significant reduction in case numbers with 251 recorded in Galway last week compared to 516 the period previously.

Mayo now has a 14 day incidence rate of 173, while Roscommon has a rate of 156.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Dr. Breda Smyth called on the Galway public to continue with its efforts to curb the spread of the virus..

