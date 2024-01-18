HSE says kitchen “unsuitable” for expansion plans at Coco cafe in Salthill

The HSE has lodged a submission on expansion plans for Coco Cafe in Salthill – finding the existing kitchen is unsuitable.

The project would see the current cafe amalgamated with two adjacent commercial units, offering more seating and new entrances.

But the HSE claims that the size, layout and design of the kitchen isn’t suitable given the planned significant increase in seating.

It further says the proposed use of a dust screen, during demolition and construction works right beside the food area, is not sufficient to protect food safety.

A decision is due by the end of the month.