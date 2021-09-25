HSE Notified of 1,335 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The HSE has today been notified of 1,335 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

This is an increase of 172 on yesterday’s figure.

The five-day moving average of cases stands at 1,305.

282 COVID-19 patients are in hospital this morning with the virus – a decrease of 15 in the last 24 hours.

65 Covid patients are in ICU.

The decrease in figures is also shown in figures for Galway University Hospital.

As of 8pm yesterday evening, there are 11 receiving treatment with 4 in ICU, the same as 24 hours previously.

In Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there are 2 receiving treatment, an increase of 1 on the day previously.

There is also 1 in ICU, also an increase of 1 on 8pm on Thursday.

MEANWHILE

The Minister for Health has announced the removal of all States from the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list.

Six South American countries were the last nations left on the list.

Over 10,000 people entered Mandatory Hotel Quarantine – which was introduced in March.

Travellers into Ireland must still abide by the relevant travel regulations including the need for a PCR test if they’re not vaccinated.