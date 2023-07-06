HSE admits “no hiding away” from medical card dental crisis in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has accepted there is “no hiding away” from the crisis in Galway when it comes to dental treatment for medical card holders.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West by Councillor Evelyn Parsons.

Councillor Parsons was presented with a list of Dentists across Galway who nominally accept medical card patients.

There are 13 in Galway City; nine in Galway East, and just two in Galway West.

But Councillor Parsons questioned how realistic this list is, given most have zero capacity for any more medical card patients.

That fact was acknowledged by HSE management, who said there is “no hiding away” from issues with capacity and the issues won’t be solved overnight.

It was noted that patients can go to other counties for treatment where dentists are under less pressure, but it was accepted this would be unreasonable for many.

The situation reflects a national crisis, with the Irish Dental Association previously warning the Dental Treatment Services Scheme is on the brink of total collapse.