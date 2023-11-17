HSE lodges plans for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra

The HSE has lodged plans for a new primary care centre in Knocknacarra.

The permission would necessitate the change of use of Block A, Galway West Business Park – formerly the home of Aviva Insurance.

Primary Care Centres are a “one stop shop” for a wide range of health needs, and aim to free up capacity in the hospital system.

The Knocknacarra facility would also house an Enhanced Community Care Hub with facilities for chronic disease and older people care.

City planners are due to make a decision on the Knocknacarra project in January.