Galway Bay FM

17 November 2023

~1 minutes read

HSE lodges plans for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra

Share story:
HSE lodges plans for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra

The HSE has lodged plans for a new primary care centre in Knocknacarra.

The permission would necessitate the change of use of Block A, Galway West Business Park – formerly the home of Aviva Insurance.

Primary Care Centres are a “one stop shop” for a wide range of health needs, and aim to free up capacity in the hospital system.

The Knocknacarra facility would also house an Enhanced Community Care Hub with facilities for chronic disease and older people care.

City planners are due to make a decision on the Knocknacarra project in January.

 

Share story:

City event to highlight access issues to cultural spaces for teenagers with physical health conditions

Helium Arts is hosting a “Youth Showcase” in Galway, featuring artworks by teenagers with lifelong physical health conditions. They aim to hig...

Junior Minister for Special Education to visit Ballinasloe schools this morning

Junior Minister for Special Education, Josepha Madigan is visiting schools in Ballinasloe this morning. She will be officialy opening two new classrooms i...

University of Galway Students' Union to host Europe's largest LGBT+ conference

The University of Galway’s Students’ Union will host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference this weekend 300 student delegates will attend th...

Vigil for Palestine being held in Galway city later today

A candlelit vigil is being held in Galway city this evening (fri nov 17) to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. The Galway Palestine Solidari...