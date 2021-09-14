HSE lodges plan for new outpatients department and adult cystic fibrosis unit at Merlin Park

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has lodged plans for a new outpatients department and an adult cystic fibrosis outpatients building at Merlin Park Hospital.

The development includes a two-storey outpatients department and an adjacent single storey adult cystic fibrosis outpatients unit.

It also provides for 88 parking spaces, bicycle parking, pedestrian footpaths, lighting and associated signage and landscaping.

City planners are due to issue a decision in late October.

Subject to a successful grant of planning permission from Galway City Council, the outpatients department and adult cystic fibrosis outpatients project will be tendered through the public procurement process to appoint the main building contractor.

It would then progress to the construction phase in 2022 with a view to having the new facilities ready for operation in early 2023.