HSE lodges plan for Community nursing unit in Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans have been lodged for a community nursing unit in Merlin Park.

The development led by the Health Service Executive would involve 60 en-suite bedrooms.

The development would be located at the grounds of Merlin Park University Hospital, Old Dublin Road and Merlin Park Lane and would involve a two storey,part single storey building.

It provides for 60 en-suite bedrooms, including a 10 bed dementia unit in the single storey block, with associated resident accommodation including dining room, resident areas, visitors room and family overnight room.

The project would involve the demolition of existing buildings on site including a carpenter’s workshop, storerooms and former nurses’ accommodation building.

City planners are due to make a decision in April.