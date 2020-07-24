HSE lodges appeal on new westside LIDL over helipad concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council’s decision to grant permission for the construction of a discount food store on the Westside of the city has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála over fears it could effect the operation of UHG’s helipad.

The plan would have seen German retail giant LIDL set up a base at a section of the former Arch Motors premises at Seamus Quirke Road.

In June, city planners approved the proposal which had generated concerns over its effect on flight operations at the adjacent UHG helipad.

The plans involve the demolition of a portion of the existing two storey Arch Motors premises with the adjoining Monaghan’s Westside Shop and Filling Station remaining in situ.

Of the 18 conditions attached, one states that the developer prepare a report by a qualified aviation expert on the effect the development would have on the adjacent helipad.

The applicants have refused to provide such a report arguing that they lack such an expert on their design team and the local authority can refer the matter to the Irish Aviation Authority to clarify the issue.

In the appeal lodged by the HSE, they claim the onus remains on the developers to provide a report on how the construction and operation of the food store would affect flight operations at the helipad.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála in November.