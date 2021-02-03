HSE launches Quit Smoking West Service

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has launched a new service to help people in the west to quit smoking.

Coordinators of the Quit Smoking West Service say they can help people to stop smoking for 28 days, after which individuals are five times more likely to quit for good.

The programme involves chatting with an experienced team member once a week, over a six-week period.

Team members from QUIT Smoking West will also provide advice in relation to the use of stop smoking medication.

Anyone interested in the service can contact QUIT Smoking West on 091 737262 or email [email protected]