HSE issues warning over ‘challenging’ situation at UHG emergency department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has issued a warning that the Emergency Department is extremely busy today and facing ‘challenging’ conditions.

The HSE has apologised for the distress being caused to patients and their families – but says it is committed to treating everyone presenting at the unit.

It says it has admitted a large number of ill patients recently, many of whom remain in the emergency department, awaiting a bed.

It adds it is committed to treating everyone who presents at the unit – and has apologized for the distress and inconvenience being caused – but says treatment is strictly based on order of medical priority.

The HSE is reminding the public to attend the emergency department only in the case of real emergencies and GP’s or out-of-hours service should be the first point of contact.