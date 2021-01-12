HSE issues public appeal as virus infection rates soar across West

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COVID-19 infection rates are continuing to soar across the West.

The HSE has issued the warning as the current 14 day incidence for Galway is 815 per 100,000 in population.

The 14 day rate in Mayo is 1303 per 100,000 while the rate of infection in Roscommon stands at 815.

HSE officials have also warned the 7 day incidence rate continues to demonstrate continual growth of case numbers.

Dr. Breda Smyth , Director of Public Health , HSE West has issued an appeal to the public in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to join in a committed effort to stop the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases.

She has stressed this can be achieved by individual and family behaviours to stay at home and only leave for essential items and medicine.

It comes as 4,314 tests were carried out in Galway in the period from January 4th to 10th.

2,484 tests were carried out in Mayo in the period and a further 1,276 in Roscommon.

Dr. Smyth has warned that hospitals and medical services are now under considerable pressure across the West.