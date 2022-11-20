HSE invites older people and at-risk groups to pop-up walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Letterfrack tomorrow

The ATU campus in Letterfrack will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all older people and at-risk groups from 12pm to 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

As it is a walk-in clinic, no appointments will be required

The HSE is also reminding anyone who has not received their primary vaccine or their booster doses, or who has had COVID-19 and has had to wait 4 months for their booster to book an appointment as soon as possible Book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics.

For children aged between 5 and 11 who have not had their primary COVID-19 vaccination, and for those with a weak immune system and due a booster dose, appointments are available at HSE vaccination centres by making an appointment on www.hse.ie