HSE indicates more ambulance staff for Tuam – but none for South Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has indicated there is to be additional staff allocated to Tuam ambulance base in the near future.

But at a meeting last evening, they also threw cold water on the potential for more resources in South Connemara.

The issue of ambulance cover was raised at the Health Forum West by Councillor Donagh Killilea.

He said from talking to staff at the Tuam base, there’s a sense that they’re under immense pressure.

And he was pleased to hear that the HSE is likely to invest additional staff in Tuam because of its central location.

But, when Councillor Daithi O Cualain made a similar inquiry about ambulance cover in South Connemara, he wasn’t given the same assurance.

He was told at present there’s no plans to increase staff in Carraroe – and he’s far from happy.