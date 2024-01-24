Galway Bay FM

24 January 2024

HSE implementing surge plans to deal with pressures at UHG and 4 other hospitals

The HSE is implenting surge plans to deal with pressures facing five hospitals across the country, including University Hospital Galway

Yesterday UHG ssued a statement, saying it was under signficant pressure as it deals with high attendance numbers at its ED along with COVID-19 outbreaks

73 patients were waiting on trolleys at the hospital yesterday, while throughout the country, 483 patients were awaiting a bed

Patients are asked to assess all other care options before attending, including using a local GP or injury unit for non-urgent medical needs.

The HSE’s Chief Operations Officer, Damien McCallion, says they are putting plans in place to ensure everyone can receive the care they need:

