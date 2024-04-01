HSE hopes to have “better clarity” on future plans for St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe in coming weeks

The HSE hopes to have “better clarity” in the coming weeks on future plans for St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe.

While it’s retaining some existing facilities as well as lands for potential future use, a portfolio has been established of surplus buildings and lands.

HSE Health Forum West member, Councillor Dr Evelyn Parsons has been advised that an extensive report on the portfolio is now being internally reviewed.

That report will guide the approach to how the HSE disposes of the various lands and buildings that it no longer needs.

It was added that it will also consider expressions of interest received from other state bodies.