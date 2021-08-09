HSE “hopeful” Moycullen Primary Care Centre will open by end of 2021

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is “hopeful” that the new Moycullen Primary Care Centre will be operational by the end of this year.

The facility was previously expected to open around now, but there have been delays in fit-out, partly due to Covid-19.

The new Moycullen Primary Care Centre is located on the N59 on the approach to the village.

It’ll house two GP practices as well as a range of HSE services, including public health nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech & language therapy and mental-health services.

Despite delays as a result of Covid-19, construction progressed steadily on the project and earlier this year it was indicated the centre would become operational this summer

However, in a statement, the HSE says construction work is still ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

It adds that lead times on furnishing and equipment fit-out has been impacted by Covid-19 and Brexit – and it’s now hopeful the new centre will be operational by the end of this year.