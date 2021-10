Galway Bay fm newsroom – The head of the HSE has said he’s concerned about the increase in patients who are critically ill with Covid.

There’s been a 20 per cent rise in cases in ICU nationwide in the past week.

Two thirds of the patients are unvaccinated.

In Galway, there are three patients receiving critical care at the ICU at UHG – this compares to one ICU patient this time last week.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, says the national increase in ICU cases is a worry….