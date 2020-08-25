HSE Galway launches new video resource to help children returning to school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE Primary Care Occupational Therapy Department in Galway has launched a new video resource for children who are returning to school.

The initiative is aimed at guiding children in their transition to both primary and secondary school, with Galway schools opening from tomorrow.

Local Occupational Therapists have created a series of online workshops for children and young people which are available to view on YouTube.

The series covers themes such as how to organise yourself at home and at school, how to tie your shoe laces and how to make new friends.

Senior Occupational Therapist Áine Murray says it’s an easy-to-use resource for parents too.

