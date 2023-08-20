HSE Figures show that nearly 2,500 people left hospital ED’s in Galway city and county early in the first five months of this year

New HSE figures have shown that just under 2,500 people left hospital emergency departments in Galway City and County before treatment was finished in the five months between January and May of this year.

The figures were provided to Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane and reported in this morning’s Sunday Independent

A total of 2.415 left Galway hospitals early with 1,805 leaving the emergency department at Galway University Hospital with 610 leaving Portiuniucla Hospital in Ballinasloe.

In Total, 43,798 people left hospital emergency departments around the country, only marginally lower than the same period last year, when 44,400 people left early.

A nationwide hospital breakdown has revealed which hospitals saw thousands of people leaving early with Dublin’s Mater Misericordiae emergency department the worst at 5,657.

A total of 2,756 children did not wait to finish their treatment at the three Children’s Heath Ireland (CHI) locations, at Crumlin, Tallaght, and Temple Street.