HSE faces fresh calls for improved ambulance services in North Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is facing fresh calls for improved ambulance services in North Connemara.

It comes as a Connemara husband says his wife had to wait 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive after giving birth in the back of a car in Letterfrack last month, while driving from Clifden to Mayo General Hospital.

Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group has been campaigning for seven years for adequate services and has proposed the use of a site at Maam Cross as a possible deployment base.

Peter Gannon says his wife Kelly and newborn daughter Sara faced extreme stress and anxiety while awaiting the ambulance some 44 minutes after delivery – and over an hour since the initial emergency call.

He argues people in a vast area are being left without a safety net – and what happened to his family can’t be repeated.