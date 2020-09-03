HSE faces call for action as 2,300 in Galway wait for pain clinic appointment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív has called for urgent action to tackle waiting lists for pain clinics.

It comes as the HSE revealed there are over 2,300 people in Galway waiting for a pain clinic appointment – with 1,353 on the out-patient list and 1,000 on the in-patient list.

187 people on the out-patient list have been waiting more than 48 months for an appointment.

The HSE has stated that reduced capacity caused by Covid-19 has had a significant impact on waiting lists.

However, Deputy Ó Cuív has rejected this statement, saying that the waiting lists pre-date the ongoing pandemic.

The Fianna Fáil TD is calling on Minister Donnelly to make urgent resources available to deal with the issue….