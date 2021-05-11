HSE extends operation of walk-in Covid-19 test centre at Galway Airport

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that the operation of the walk-in Covid-19 test centre at Galway Airport has been extended for a further week.

The centre, which aims to identity asymptomatic cases of the virus in the community, was scheduled to close last evening but will now remain open until next Monday, May 17th.

It will continue to operate from 10am to 7.30pm on weekdays – and from 10am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

During those times, it’s open for walk-in appointments for those aged over 16 years of age, who have photo ID and are not showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The HSE says between Tuesday May 4th and Sunday May 9th, over 700 people attended the walk-in facility at Carnmore.

Meanwhile, during that time, a further 1,373 people were referred by GPs to the main test centre due to virus symptoms or close contacts.