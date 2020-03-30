HSE examines plan for self isolation centres in Galway, Limerick and Cork

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is examining a plan to roll-out self isolation centres in Galway, Limerick and Cork.

It comes as the HSE has turned the Citywest hotel and conference centre in Dublin into a self-isolation facility that will start taking affected people from all around Dublin later this week.

The hotel has 750 bedrooms to accommodate three categories of people who cannot self-isolate at home.

These are individuals showing no symptoms, individuals with mild symptoms awaiting a test result, and individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 but who have mild symptoms.

According to the Irish Times, HSE officials are looking at a number of these facilities in urban areas such as Galway, Limerick and Cork.