Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has categorically dismissed claims that it’s to close Mervue Health Centre and transfer its services.

It follows concerns over the future of the clinic raised by city councillor Declan McDonnell.

The Independent Councillor claims that patients attending the centre are being told that the service could be reduced or cease completely.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says it has ‘no plans whatsoever’ to close the facility or transfer services.