HSE defends use of Loughrea Hotel for Day Centre

GBFM Newsroom – The HSE are defending the decision to place the Loughrea Day Centre services in the Loughrea Hotel for three days.

There has been backlash from some of the community, since it was announced the hotel would host the centre on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

[In a statement, the HSE confirmed they had to move the Seven Springs area in St Brendan’s due to a HIQA re-registration condition.

St. Brendan’s CNU required additional circulatory space for residents, meaning the space needed to be re-purposed.

The HSE agreed the Loughrea Hotel would be a satisfactory interim solution, and had sought to reconfigure the CNU to provide a permanent day service within the centre.

However HSE Estate advised this was not a feasible option due to the topography of the site, loss of bedroom space and construction challenges within the building.]