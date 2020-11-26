HSE criticised over lack of home help hours across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is being criticised over a considerable shortfall in home help hours across Galway.

The matter was raised by Councillor Declan McDonnell at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West.

He wanted to know how many people are awaiting home help hours and if there is a staff shortfall in providing these hours.

In response, it was acknowledged that the HSE is currently ‘challenged’ in sourcing carers for home support clients in some rural areas.

It was also confirmed that 39 clients are currently on the waiting list across Galway for home support.

Councillor McDonnell says even those who ARE getting home help at present, are often barely getting an hour per day – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…