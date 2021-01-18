HSE criticised over failure to reopen COVID-19 hub at Merlin Park

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is expressing disappointment that the Galway Community COVID Assessment Hub located at Merlin Park remains closed.

Community assessment hubs are operated by the HSE to help manage the increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.

They aim to divert patients who have, or are suspected of having, the virus away from the acute hospital system, by providing a facility where patients can be seen and clinically assessed.

A hub was set up at Merlin Park Unit 3 following the first wave of the pandemic early last year and was later closed.

Sinn Féin Deputy Mairéad Farrell says despite the country now struggling with the worst phase of the pandemic, the unit remains closed.

She says the explanation from the HSE is that the nurses needed to run the hub have been redeployed….