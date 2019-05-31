HSE criticised over delay in transferring patient medical files in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has been criticised over the delay in the transfer of patient medical records in Gort.

Cllr Joe Byrne highlighted the issue following the retirement of a Gort based GP in April.

Patient files have still not been transferred to the remaining local GPs who now have responsibility for the patients.

Cllr Byrne says he has received no response from the HSE on the issue since contacting them a number of weeks ago.

He says the lack of full medical records is putting patients across Galway at risk