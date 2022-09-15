HSE criticised for not using vacant units in Gort

GBFM Newsroom – The HSE is being criticised for not making use of two of their vacant units in Gort, in the midst of a housing crisis.

The houses on the Ennis road were originally owned by Gort mental health, but were taken over by the HSE due to high running costs and a lack of clients.

Gort Kinvara councillor, Gerry Finnerty, has said locals have contacted the HSE about the properties over the last few years, but nothing has been done yet.

Speaking on Galway Talks, councillor Finnerty says the units need to be put to use.