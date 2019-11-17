HSE continues search for replacement doctor as Aran Islands face possibility of no medical service next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is continuing its search for a replacement doctor for the islands of Inishbofin and Inish Turk as the current doctor is set to retire.

Dr Ciarán McLoughlin, who had a Medical Practice in Clifden for close to 40 years, retired some weeks ago but agreed to continue to provide services on the two islands until the end of this month.

The HSE advertised for a full time GP to replace Dr McLoughlin but no suitable candidate was found.

The HSE says the position will be re-advertised.

Dr McLoughlin is set to finish his work on the islands in two weeks.